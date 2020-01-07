Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Beretzki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Beretzki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Beretzki Obituary
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Beretzki of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Margaret was the beloved wife of Walter Beretzki.

Born in Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of Patrick and Lena McCole.

Retired from the Pennsbury School District, Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed music, travel, and spending time with her friends and family.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia DePriest and her husband, Rickey, of Huntington, Tenn., Kathy Terry of Morrisville, and Karen Beretzki of Washington Crossing; five grandchildren, Kristen Oakley, Jason and Steven Terry, and Ryan and Brianna Ulmen; and her two great grandchildren, Lillian Rose and Alexander Ulmen.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. George Church, 1370 River Road, Titusville, N.J., where friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to any dementia or Alzheimer's organization would be appreciated.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -