Margaret Ann "Peggy" Beretzki of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Margaret was the beloved wife of Walter Beretzki.
Born in Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of Patrick and Lena McCole.
Retired from the Pennsbury School District, Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed music, travel, and spending time with her friends and family.
Margaret will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia DePriest and her husband, Rickey, of Huntington, Tenn., Kathy Terry of Morrisville, and Karen Beretzki of Washington Crossing; five grandchildren, Kristen Oakley, Jason and Steven Terry, and Ryan and Brianna Ulmen; and her two great grandchildren, Lillian Rose and Alexander Ulmen.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. George Church, 1370 River Road, Titusville, N.J., where friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to any dementia or Alzheimer's organization would be appreciated.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020