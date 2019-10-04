|
|
Margaret Ann "Margie" Latronica, age 54, of Quakertown, Pa., passed suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Quakertown, Pa.
She was the wife of Jon J. Latronica, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage. Born in Cheltenham, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Carmen Falco and the late Sally Finnegan Falco.
Margaret graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1982. She and her husband owned and operated Leather Finishing Technologies in Quakertown. She loved cooking for friends and family and going to Sands Casino. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Jon A. Latronica and Anthony C. Latronica; one sister, Sarah Carlson and her husband Chris and one grandson, Nico Latronica, all of Quakertown.
You are invited to visit with Margie's family and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., (215-536-3343) 135 W. Pumping Station Road Quakertown, Pa. 18951. A service remembering her life will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Penn Foundation, care of Penn Foundation Advancement Office, P.O. Box 32, 807 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2019