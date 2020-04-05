|
Margaret Ann Moore (Knorr) passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her home in Levittown. She was 85.
Marge was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 14, 1934 to Robert and Margaret (Wright) Knorr. Margaret attended Hallahan Catholic Girls High School.
Marge married the love of her life, George Moore on Jan. 7, 1956. In 1963 they found a home in Levittown, and she has lived there ever since. They were married 35 years, until George's passing in 1991.
Marge worked as a Procurement Specialist at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia, and later at Base Ten Electronics in Hamilton, N.J. She was smart, efficient, dedicated, & kind.
After she retired, she volunteered to work in the office at Queen of the Universe School and later at Holy Family Regional Catholic School. Marge was an active member of the Queen of the Universe parish. During her 57 years as a parishioner, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and a member of the Home and School Association. She attended daily mass whenever possible, thanks to longtime friend and neighbor Joe Slane.
Margaret dedicated her life to her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. She loved having her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids in her home, as she was proud of each and every one of them. Marge happily attended countless sporting activities, as well as concerts, recitals, and plays whenever a family member was involved. She was loved by all who knew her, and greatly adored by her family.
Marge is survived by her loving children: James (Barbara) of Langhorne, George (Jen) of Yardley, Michael (Sandy) of Levittown, Bernadette Conrey (Jim) of Southampton, N.J., Philip (Bernadette) of Haverford, Joseph (Estella) of Upper Darby, and Daniel of Levittown. She also leaves behind her beloved sisters, Dorothy McKibbin (William) of Bensalem and Barbara Knorr of Bristol and her sisters-in-law Mildred Spencer Moore and Mary Ann Boles Knorr as well as brother-in-law William Alexander McKibbin. Margaret will be especially missed by her 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her loving husband George, her parents Robert and Margaret Knorr, her brothers, Robert Knorr and Gerald Knorr, daughter in-law Donna Slane Moore and son-in-law Larry Ladigoski.
The Moore family would like to thank the outstanding staff and nurses from Chandler Hall Hospice who provided her with wonderful care in her home. We are also grateful to her granddaughter Randi Moore who provided great care and comfort to her while living with her for the last few years.
Due to social precautions, services and interment will be private. Memorial Services will take place on a date yet to be determined.
Memorial donations in Marge's name may be made to the Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd, Levittown, PA 19056.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020