Margaret C. Castor

Margaret C. Castor Obituary
Margaret C. Castor passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. She was 94.

Born in Bristol Borough, she was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Castor was a member of St. Ann Church, Bristol, the Red Hat Society, Bristol Senior Citizens, and the Bristol Moose Lodge.

Wife of the late Joseph Castor, she is survived by her son, Raymond J. Castor and his wife, Kristina, one brother; Sabatino "Sam" Petrizzi and one sister; Angelina Tazik. She also is survived by her grandchildren; Michelle Kimberly Poitivient and her husband, Brian, Raymond Christopher Castor and his wife, Emily, Christopher Joseph Castor, Kirsten Kuzmicz and Rebecca Kuzmicz and her great-grandchildren, Sarah Margaret Poitivient and Alexander James Castor; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; Ercole "Bill" Petrizzi and Pasquale "Pat" Petrizzi.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020
