On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Margaret C. Houser, loving wife, mother of four, grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 89 in her home in Newtown, Pa., with her devoted husband by her side. Although her final days were difficult, her sense of peace was testament to her faith.
Margaret was born July 30, 1930 in Laurel, Mississippi into difficult circumstances and was raised by her caring extended family. She graduated from high school at the top of her class, and at the age of 17, looking for better opportunities, she moved to Bristol, Pa. There she met Phillip Houser, who was immediately attracted to her beautiful auburn hair. The two lived one block apart and Phil had to exercise great creativity and patience before Margaret agreed to go out with him. On July 4, 1950, they wed. Against the odds and public opinion, their love and commitment forged a rare and beautiful 70-year marriage filled with much love, joy and laughter.
Margaret was known for her kind heart, southern charm, patience, and strength in running a household of five lively Houser men while working as an administrative assistant at Pacific Steel Boiler, Rohm & Haas, and Thiokol. She later worked alongside Phil running their financial advising business until they both retired.
Margaret considered her loving family her greatest accomplishment in life. She showed her love for her family in part through her skillful cooking and baking; favorites like her gravy, fried corn, Christmas cookies, and holiday pies brought her family together for celebrations big and small. Margaret was a true blessing to all who knew her and will be forever in our hearts.
Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack and Minnie Catherine, and daughter-in-law, Colleen.
She is survived by her husband, Phil, her four children, Phillip Stephen Houser Jr. (Adriana), Kevin Houser, Brian Houser (Nancy), and Denis Houser (Linda), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ann Whalen and the staff of Chandler Hall Hospice for their compassionate care of Margaret, and a special thanks to Norma and Angie.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Margaret's family and to celebrate her life and faith from 10 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Tribute at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Covenant Church, 4000 US-202, Doylestown, PA 18902. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Margaret to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.