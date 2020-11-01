1/
Margaret DeVries
Margaret (Marnie) Gilchrist Fick DeVries, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29th at Hershey Medical Center. She was 50.

She was the loving wife of Todd DeVries, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage and devoted mother to her children Kate and Mack. Born in Allentown, Pa., she was the beloved daughter of Kathe Wunder (John) and Louis Fick (Brenda).

In addition to her husband, children, and parents she is survived by her sister Tara Peeples and nieces Teagan and Keeley; her in-laws John and Andrea DeVries; her sister-in-law Lindsay Koczur (Stephen) and nephews Mason and Logan along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Marnie graduated from Council Rock High School in Newtown, Pa. and Penn State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

She had a long and successful career in the software industry. Marnie lived in the moment and never looked back. She had many passions, but nothing made her happier than supporting her children in their various activities.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-marnie.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
