Margaret "Janet" Donohue of Warminster, formerly of Holland and Ivyland, Pa., died peacefully at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving wife of the late John J. "Jack" Donohue for 47 years, daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Powers Callahan, and grandmother of the late baby Jack Bisciotti.
She was an amazing mother to Margaret and her husband, Rick Rappo, Michael and his wife, Joanie Donohue, Kevin and his wife, Mary Donohue, Colleen and her husband, Frank Foti, Kathy and her husband, Michael Munsch, John Donohue and Sue Donohue; proud GranDee to Rick Rappo (Melissa), Michael Rappo (Julie), Mark Rappo, Matt Rappo (Becca), Bill Rappo, Lauren Donohue, Sean Donohue (Mel), Michael Lepouski (Sarah), Melissa Maher (Tom), Tom Foti, Brian Foti, Katie Bisciotti, Joe Bisciotti, Maggie Bisciotti, Katelyn Munsch (Tyler), Chris Munsch, Kristin Beitz (Derek), Kelly Donohue, Jack Donohue, and Nick Donohue; devoted Great-GranDee to Michael, Nicky, Tommy, Kevin, Matthew, Jackson, Wesley, Cade, Desirae, and Carter; sister-in-law of Jim and Ellie Donohue; and the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was a woman of faith and fortitude who was the most devoted and supportive grandparent in the world, traveling near and far to attend all of their school and sporting events they participated in.
Janet was an accomplished pianist, played the harp at the Academy of Music in high school and was an organist at St Bede's. Janet would also be seen working in the "shack" at Northampton Township's Civic Center for youth sports, which she supported over many years.
She was a kind, gracious and thoughtful woman, who never missed sending a birthday card and will be affectionately missed by her many friends and family throughout her life including her newest friends at Ann's Choice.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Janet will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A.A.L.I.V.E (Adults with Autism), P.O. Box 431, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2020