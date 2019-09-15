Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
Margaret Dougherty-Canale Obituary
Margaret "Peg" (nee Richardson) Dougherty- Canale passed suddenly on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was 80.

She was the beloved mother of four, Cathleen Hartley, William J. Coyle III, Margaret Strange and the late Therese Coyle. She is also survived by five loving grandchildren.

Peg was a successful real estate broker (retired). She spent many years serving in the Philadelphia Women's Realty Association. Peg had a passion for playing the piano. She will be sadly missed.

Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where her family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Peg will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa. with her husband, Gerald Dougherty, her daughter, Therese, and parents, Edward and Margaret Richardson.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
