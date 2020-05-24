|
Margaret E. "Peg" (Morrell) Bruce of Levittown died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 of natural cases, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 102.
Peg was born Dec. 17, 1917 in Samaritan Hospital (now Temple University) to the late John and Margaret Morrell. She grew up on her parents farm in Bristol Township. The farm was sold to William Levitt in 1952 and became parts of Goldenridge and Indian Creek.
Peg graduated from Bristol High School in 1935 with honors. She was active in sports and participated in many other activities. She then entered Temple School of Nursing, graduating in 1938 as a Registered Nurse.
Peg married Warren Bruce in 1940. They began their family and lived for a time in Philadelphia before settling in a new non-Levitt home in Bristol Township in 1952. This is the home where Peg passed away.
She worked at many positions during her nursing career. She worked at Lower Bucks Hospital for a few years after it opened. She also worked at several medical practices and private duty nursing. She completed her career at Medical Arts in Levittown, where she worked for 35 years, retiring at age 85. She was known by many as "Sarge" for her relentless efforts to keep the doctors moving.
Peg was a lifelong member of Emilie United Methodist Church, active in the Tip Toppers Class. Peg had a great love of travel. She visited all 50 states, Canada, various European destinations, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean. Her love of travel was abetted by two of her children working for airlines at various points in their careers. Always fond of a bargain, she loved those free and reduced rate flights. One of her favorite trips was to the Canadian Rockies with Banff of special note.
In her later years, Peg was legally blind from macular degeneration. She still enjoyed audio books and listening to historical programs on PBS. She carried on lucid conversations about things she had listened to as recently as two weeks prior to her death. She was thrilled when casino gambling came to Pennsylvania and she could gamble without an all day trip to Atlantic City. She visited PARX in early March 2020 prior to the COVID closing and had premium status.
Peg was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan (since before the 1950 Whiz Kids) and was in her glory when they won it all in 1980 and 2008. She enjoyed a glass of port wine every afternoon. In short, in spite of the maladies of old age, she never lost her zest for life and optimistic outlook.
Peg was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Warren Bruce, in 1997.
She is survived by four children: Virginia Lee Bruce of Louisville, Ky., Carol Jenkins of Philadelphia, Peggy Cleary Bargholz (Don) of North Fort Myers, Fla., and W. Alan Bruce of Levittown, nine grandchildren and was preceded in death by grandson, Shawn Cleary in 2012. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of five living generations twice, from her mother to great-granddaughter and herself to great-great-granddaughter. All women in both cases. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, John (Alma) and Harry Morrell (Betty), and is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her dear and faithful friend, Sue Lewis, with whom she worked with at Medical Arts.
There will be no visitation or viewing, and at her specific request, wouldn't have been even without COVID-19. Graveside services will be private.
Anyone wishing to remember her may contribute to Chandler Hall Hospice (wonderful care) or Emilie United Methodist Church.
