On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Margaret E. "Peggy" Deering, a loving wife and mother to eight children, passed away at the age of 88.
Peggy was born April 8, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Ralph and Kathryn McCullen.
In April of 1949, she married the love of her life; the boy who lived next door, James B. Deering. In 1955, they became residents of the Nottingham section in Bensalem; Peggy remained a resident for nearly 65 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James B., and her infant daughter, Catherine Patricia.
She will be sadly missed by her seven loving children: James C. (Margaret), Michael, Susan (Matthew), Laurieanne (Octavio), Robert (Victoria), Christopher (Donna), and Matthew (Dori). She was Gram to her 20 grandchildren and Gigi to her 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathryn Neal, and too many to count, but never forgotten, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Peggy was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Boland, Patricia Callahan, and F. Charles McCullen.
Peggy was smart, witty, feisty, sweet and loving. She was loved by many; plus, she always gave the best advice! She was happiest surrounded by her family and spending time at the beach. Aside from raising her family, Peggy's legacy includes being a co-founding member of the Nottingham Fire Company; she was "the voice" of the NFC remote radio station, a co-founder of the NFC Ladies Auxiliary Club, and a co-founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. Peggy also was the Housekeeping Executive for the George Washington Motor Lodge for 15 years. She was quite an accomplished woman!
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Peggy's services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020