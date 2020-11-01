Margaret F. Karwoski of Newtown died peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Statesman Health & Rehabilitation Center from complications from dementia. She was 96.Margaret was the loving wife of the late Alphonse Karwoski.Born in Ambridge, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lucille Vlasic Karas and was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Betty Karas.Margaret was a devoted caregiver to her family always ensuring that they were well fed and looked after. She took great pride in her family and most especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid reader until very recently, Margaret also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, trying her luck at bingo and time spent with her friends from the St. Joseph the Worker Senior Citizens Group. She will be dearly missed and her memory forever treasured.Margaret is survived by her children, Raymond A. Karwoski (Rose) of Levittown, Alice von Vital (Len) of Newtown, and Lisa A. von Vital (Joe) of Newtown; her grandchildren, Sarah McDonald (Mike), Gabe Karwoski (Emily), Scott von Vital, Kristy Dikon (Mike), Todd von Vital (Jillian), and Mark von Vital; and her great-grandchildren, Colin, Sam, Ryan, Madison, Kaitlyn, Luke, Lila, Macie, Gus, Calvin, Drew and Wil; and her brother, George Karas (the late Albena); and her beloved caregiver, Coleen Blumhardt.Services and Interment will be held privately at this time, however a celebration of Margaret's life is being planned for July 8, 2021, what would have been Gram's 97th birthday, with additional details to follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mary's Cupboard, 100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.Margaret's family would like to thank the staff of Eleanor's Garden Hospice and Statesman Health & Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion that was given to Margaret and her family during these last few weeks.Fluehr Funeral Home