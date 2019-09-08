|
Margaret "Peggy" Fleisch passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home. She was 80.
Born in Hazelton, the daughter of the late John and Emily (Kress) Krasnay, Peggy was the beloved wife for 56 years to the late John C. "Butch" Fleisch.
Peggy was a resident of Fairless Hills for over 60 years. She graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1956 and was employed by the Pennsbury School District as a Cafeteria Manager for 28 years until her retirement in 2001.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed summers in Seaside Park, N.J. and her winters in Naples, Florida. Peggy loved holidays with family, Pinochle, Island Beach State Park, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came to know her.
Peggy is survived by her two sons, Tom Fleisch of Fairless Hills and Christopher Fleisch and his wife, Cheri, of Richboro, and her cherished grandchildren, Morgan, Emilie, Julia and Jenna. She was the beloved sister of the late John Robert Krasnay, the late Lawrence Krasnay, Michael Krasnay and his wife, Debbie, and Linda Krasnay, and dear sister-in-law of Joan Raney and Barbara Krasnay. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Emmaus Road Lutheran Church, 2185 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Peggy's interment will be privately held.
If so desired, contributions in her name may be made to the Emmaus Road Lutheran Church at the address listed above, or the Shepherd of the Glades, ELCA, 6020 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd., Naples, FL 34113.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019