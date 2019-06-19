|
|
With heavy hearts, we are announcing the passing of Margaret Francis Estok, a gracious lady born in Yardley, Pa.
She was proud to be a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1952.
Margaret is survived by her husband for over 66 years, John Estok Jr.; her wonderful daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Robert Onda of Trenton, N.J.; the sunshine of her life, her grandson, Gregory Michael Onda and Erin P. Flynn of Mount Laurel, N.J.; and her great grand-dog, Major. She is also survived by all of her wonderful neighbors that were her special family.
The family thanks the terrific staff of St. Mary's Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.
Services are private.
Donations in Margaret's name may be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019