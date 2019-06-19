Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Estok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Francis Estok

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Francis Estok Obituary
With heavy hearts, we are announcing the passing of Margaret Francis Estok, a gracious lady born in Yardley, Pa.

She was proud to be a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1952.

Margaret is survived by her husband for over 66 years, John Estok Jr.; her wonderful daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Robert Onda of Trenton, N.J.; the sunshine of her life, her grandson, Gregory Michael Onda and Erin P. Flynn of Mount Laurel, N.J.; and her great grand-dog, Major. She is also survived by all of her wonderful neighbors that were her special family.

The family thanks the terrific staff of St. Mary's Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

Services are private.

Donations in Margaret's name may be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now