|
|
Margaret Fuggiti of Southampton, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center in Doylestown, Pa. She was 76.
Margaret was the wife of Robert Fuggiti; together they shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jenney (Muraski) McGarvey.
Margaret had worked in banking as a Teller for many years.
She loved her family, and had made many fond memories of their trips to Disney, and to the shore.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Rebecca Fuggiti, and was preceded in death by her sister, Jean McGarvey
Services and interment in Oakland Cemetery will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Caring for Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, www.caringforfriends.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 9, 2020