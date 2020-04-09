Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fuggiti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Fuggiti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Fuggiti Obituary
Margaret Fuggiti of Southampton, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center in Doylestown, Pa. She was 76.

Margaret was the wife of Robert Fuggiti; together they shared 49 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jenney (Muraski) McGarvey.

Margaret had worked in banking as a Teller for many years.

She loved her family, and had made many fond memories of their trips to Disney, and to the shore.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Rebecca Fuggiti, and was preceded in death by her sister, Jean McGarvey

Services and interment in Oakland Cemetery will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Caring for Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, www.caringforfriends.org.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -