Margaret "Peggy" H. Sedgwick died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 84.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Vincent J. Carsillo and Helen M. (MacAdoo) Carsillo.
Peggy was a Trevose resident from early childhood.
Mrs. Sedgwick was a retired purchasing agent. She was a former employee of Honeywell Corporation and the Metal Stand Company, both in Philadelphia.
Peggy was a communicant of the Assumption BVM Parish in Feasterville. She was a graduate of Bensalem High School, Class of 1952, and Bucks County Community College. Peggy was an active member of the Bensalem High School Alumni Association. She was also a member of the "Trevose Girls" and had belonged to bowling leagues at Street Lanes in Feasterville for many years.
Peggy was the beloved wife of John W. Sedgwick for 24 years before his death in 1979.
Peggy was a devoted mother and is survived by her daughters, Veronica A. Sedgwick-Scheinert (Richard E.) of Langhorne, and Margaret A. Sterner (Michael A.) of Trevose. She was the loving grandmother of Angela Iacolucci (Mark), Andrew Sterner (Stephanie), and Rebecca Scheinert. She was the great grandmother of Henry and Jack Iacolucci, and Andrew Sterner Jr. She was the sister of Lawrence Carsillo and Louise Behe (Richard), and the late Vincent Carsillo Jr. (Marie) and Robert Carsillo (Deborah).She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, where her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Peggy's interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem.
