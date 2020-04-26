|
Margaret H. Smoyer of Croydon passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 79.
Born in Newportville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Wentzell) Hetherington.
Margaret retired as an administrative assistant from Bucks County Community College. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was a proud member of the choir.
She enjoyed needlework, embroidery, painting, and drawing. She also loved music and used to play piano. Margaret will be deeply missed.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Herbert Smoyer; her daughter, Linda Smoyer; brother, Bill Moll; and grandson, Alex Vargas.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020