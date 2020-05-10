|
Margaret J. "Peggy" Miller passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was 86.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Miller, and daughter of the late Francis William and Frances Howell Johnson. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia J. Frey.
During her early years Peggy moved frequently as her father was an Army Officer. Her family returned to her birthplace, where Peggy graduated from Trenton Central High School and also attended Rider College, where she was a member of the Zeta Mu Epsilon sorority.
She was a member of the Junior League of Trenton and represented New Jersey as their Cherry Blossom Princess in Washington, D.C.
Widowed at a young age, Peggy was a working mom devoted to raising her two daughters, who were always her priority. She was a wonderful role model and helped to pave the way for future single moms.
Peggy was the Assistant to the Director of Research at Philadelphia State Hospital at Byberry for over 20 years. She made lifelong friends there, who still gather annually. She also was employed by Hill Refrigeration, CHI Institute and the Bucks County Langhorne Library.
During Peggy's retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Lower Makefield Senior Center, where she held a board position, planned social events and made many new friendships. She was able to spend more time with her family and enjoyed reading, knitting, mahjong and bocce.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Pamela Rowe (James Hering) of Newtown, Pa. and Kim Marks (David) of Doylestown, Pa., as well as five grandchildren, Kristen Rowe of Frederick, Md., Jonathan Rowe of Phoenix, Ariz., Charles Marks of Seattle, Wash., Benjamin Marks of Washington, D.C., and William Marks of Doylestown, Pa. She is also survived by her niece, Cathleen Del Casino (Casey) of Nashville, Tenn., nephew, Robert Hanson of Natick, Mass., former son-in-law, William Rowe, brother-in- law, James Frey (Scott Mampe), and many great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Any contributions in Peggy's name can be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson, 125 S. 9th St, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020