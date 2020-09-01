Margaret J. Mullin, a longtime resident of Bensalem, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was 87.
Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a teacher's aide in Bensalem for over 30 years while serving as a coordinator for Our Lady of Fatima Perpetual Adoration. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul, as well as her children, Karen Mullin, Denise Dowling (John), Thomas Mullin (Adele), and James Mullin (Frank). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, John (Sarah), Christopher, Katelyn (Joseph), Thomas Jr., Michael, and Matthew, and by her brother, Robert Smith.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Paul; her brothers, Thomas Smith and Dennis Smith; and her parents, Thomas and Margaret Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Ephrem's Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
can be made in Margaret's name at www.alz.org.
