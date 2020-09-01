1/1
Margaret Joan Mullin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret J. Mullin, a longtime resident of Bensalem, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was 87.

Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a teacher's aide in Bensalem for over 30 years while serving as a coordinator for Our Lady of Fatima Perpetual Adoration. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. 

Margaret is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul, as well as her children, Karen Mullin, Denise Dowling (John), Thomas Mullin (Adele), and James Mullin (Frank). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, John (Sarah), Christopher, Katelyn (Joseph), Thomas Jr., Michael, and Matthew, and by her brother, Robert Smith.

Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Paul; her brothers, Thomas Smith and Dennis Smith; and her parents, Thomas and Margaret Smith. 

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Ephrem's Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association can be made in Margaret's name at www.alz.org. 

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved