|
|
Margaret L. McShane passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was 84.
Margaret was born in Philadelphia to Florence and Nicholas Yancer.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Clark (John), John McShane (Carol), and Margaret Bloom (Ken); her grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Brendan, Marissa, Ian, and Julianna; great- grandchildren, Adelynn, Declan, and Fianna; brother, William Yancer (Joan); sisters-in- law, Mildred Yancer, Margaret "Cookie" McIntyre, Ann Lange, and Geraldine McShane; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2013, and brothers, Nicholas, James, and Edward Yancer.
Marge was very devoted to her family and lived life to it's fullest. She was co-founder of John McShane Auto Body with her late husband, John McShane. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Council.
Marge enjoyed traveling, entertaining both her family and friends, and was an avid crafter. She kept herself very busy with classes and social outings with her friends. She will be missed dearly.
Margaret's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to Caring For Friends, 12273 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Condolences may be made to Margaret's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 6, 2020