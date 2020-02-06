Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Ave
Southampton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Ave
Southampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McShane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. McShane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. McShane Obituary
Margaret L. McShane passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was 84.

Margaret was born in Philadelphia to Florence and Nicholas Yancer.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Clark (John), John McShane (Carol), and Margaret Bloom (Ken); her grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Brendan, Marissa, Ian, and Julianna; great- grandchildren, Adelynn, Declan, and Fianna; brother, William Yancer (Joan); sisters-in- law, Mildred Yancer, Margaret "Cookie" McIntyre, Ann Lange, and Geraldine McShane; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2013, and brothers, Nicholas, James, and Edward Yancer.

Marge was very devoted to her family and lived life to it's fullest. She was co-founder of John McShane Auto Body with her late husband, John McShane. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Council.

Marge enjoyed traveling, entertaining both her family and friends, and was an avid crafter. She kept herself very busy with classes and social outings with her friends. She will be missed dearly.

Margaret's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to Caring For Friends, 12273 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.

Condolences may be made to Margaret's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -