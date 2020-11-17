1/1
Margaret Lois Hines "Peggy" Reimensnyder
Margaret Lois "Peggy" Hines Reimensnyder
Mifflinburg - Margaret Lois "Peggy" Hines Reimensnyder, age 87, of Mifflinburg, PA (and formerly of Levittown, PA) died November 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Due to Covid-19, there will be safe masked time of fellowship on Saturday, November 21, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. A celebration of life will be held privately, with Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, officiating.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
