James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056
Margaret M. O'Donnell

Margaret M. O'Donnell Obituary
Margaret M. O'Donnell died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Buckingham Valley Nursing Home, where she resided for the past eight years.

Born and raised in Hazleton, Pa., the daughter of the late Mary and Theodore Dowhy, she was a graduate of Hazleton High School.

Mrs. O'Donnell moved to Levittown in 1955 and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.

She worked in quality control for the former Delta Data in Bensalem for many years.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Donald P. O'Donnell, and the loving mother of Patricia M. Bretz (Gregory) of Canton, Mich. and Denise A. McNichol (Greg) of Milton, Del. She was the devoted grandmother of Eric and Kristen Bretz, the very proud great grandmother of Gabriel Thomas, and the sister of the late Pauline Manko and the late John Dowhy. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. O'Donnell's name may be made to , Inc. - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019
