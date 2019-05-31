|
Margaret Mary (Daley) Piacentino passed away Sunday, May 26 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 87.
Born in Philadelphia, Margaret lived in Levittown for the last 65 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Thomas Piacentino.
Margaret spent many years as a homemaker, but later pursued a career in accounting as a bookkeeper for Harris Manufacturing in Trenton, N.J. for 25 years.
While her children were young, Margaret was a regular presence at St. Michael the Archangel Parish and School and varied sporting events. She gave her full support to her husband during his football coaching years and thus became a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and also volunteered many hours with the Order of the Alhambra, Knights of Columbus. She loved reading, crosswords and was an avid fan of Jeopardy. She even successfully competed for a spot to play live, on the TV show, but graciously declined their offer. Margaret was incredibly smart, witty, honest and, above all things, kind. She will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Margaret is survived by her children, Thomas (Dawn), Anthony, Michael (Lynda), Mark (Sharon), Matthew (Rose), Rita (Tim), Anita (David) and Andrea (Brian). Her grandchildren, Kenny, Adam, Ashly, Alina, Kelly, Tommy, Alex, Anthony, Vince, Nicole, Bryan, Mia, Michael Marie, Gabriella, Cayden and Adrianna were her pride and joy, as were their spouses and eight great grandchildren; they will forever remember her unconditional love and support. She is also survived by her two brothers, John Daley and Philip Daley, many loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and precious friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. A private interment will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the St. Mary Community Ministries. Donations in her name can be made online at support.stmaryfoundation.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2019