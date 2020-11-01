Margaret M. White, "Peggy", passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 70.Born in Ashland, Pa., Peggy has been a long time resident of Lower Bucks County and was a member of the former Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Fallsington, and a current member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, Fairless Hills.She was an office manager for Dr. Henry DiSilva for 5 years and retired from Nephrology and Hypertension PC.Peggy belonged to the Charismatic Prayer Group at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, Levittown and was a facilitator with the Lupus Foundation of Bucks County.Beloved wife of the 47 years to Charles M. White,"Bud", Peggy is the dear sister of John R. Dolan (Rosalie) of Philadelphia and Mary Ann Campion (the late Patrick) of Harrisburg.She will also be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, Michelle Wiekrykas, Barbara and Linda Dolan; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Kitsock) and John Dolan; brothers, William, Michael (the late Jean) and James Dolan; and brothers-in-law, Timothy and Philip White.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 8:30 until 9:30 at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am. The Rite of Committal will follow at precisely 2 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of American, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.