Margaret M. (Peggy) Williams
Margaret M. (Peggy) Williams of Levittown, Pa. passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was born January 1938 in Edgely, Pa. to Daniel and Margaret Dewsnap. She married Albert G. Williams on November 28, 1959. Albert preceded her in death in February 2016.
Surviving her are her four children, Sherry (Roy) Richards, Albert G. Williams Jr., Kimberly (Richard) Mayberry, Daniel (Cara) Williams, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Marlene (Donald) Kish, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peggy was preceded in death by three brothers (Duke, Joe, Alex) and three sisters (Marilyn, Marion, Marie).
Peggy was a lifetime resident of Levittown and that is where she and Albert raised their family. She was an honorary member of The Ladies Auxiliary of Edgely Fire Company where she volunteered and served for many years. She was a retiree from General Motors.
Peggy loved to read and crochet, but loved being with her family and seeing her grandchildren most. She had an infectious laugh, warm smile, and deep love for all she knew. We have found solace that she is reunited with our Dad in heaven, we are deeply saddened and will miss her every day.
Due to Corona Virus Restrictions, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to diabetesaction.org
.