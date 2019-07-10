|
Margaret M. (Del Rossi) Wysocki of Croydon passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was 81.
Born and raised in North Wildwood, New Jersey, she lived in Croydon for the past 50 years. As a teenager Margaret worked on the Boardwalk in Wildwood. She also danced on American Bandstand in Philadelphia.
Margaret owned and operated her own lunch truck for 30 years, retiring in 2010.
She enjoyed going to flea markets, shopping, and going on cruises. Margaret was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. She loved dogs.
Margaret was the beloved wife for 47 years to Frank Wysocki; the devoted mother of William J. Holdsworth (Lori), Michael R. Holdsworth (Linda) and Kathleen Meyer; sister of George Del Rossi (Diane); and the loving grandmother of Joey Gray.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Casey M. Holdsworth.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020, where her funeral service will begin at noon with Pastor Owen Griffiths officiating. Interment will be held privately. There is no viewing Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Heartland Hospice, 460 Norristown Rd., Suite 101, Blue Bell, PA 19022, Attn: Samantha.
