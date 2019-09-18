Home

Margaret Mary DiMoia M.D.

Margaret Mary (Raycraft) DiMoia, M.D. of Newtown, formerly of Langhorne Manor, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was 87.

Born in River Forest, Ill. to the late William and Helen Raycraft, Margaret was a longtime pediatrician who worked for decades at Wood Services as well as the Bucks County Health Department. In 2011, Margaret moved to Pennswood Village where she became a very active volunteer. She enjoyed swimming, reading and knitting.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Dr. Frank DiMoia, and her brother, William Raycraft, Margaret is survived by her loving children, Dave DiMoia, Mary Beth Konefsky (Scott), John DiMoia, and Sue DiMoia, and her cherished grandchildren, Brooke, Robin, Brian, and Heather. She is also survived by her siblings, Sr. Helen Raycraft and Thomas B. Raycraft, along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pennswood Village Foundation in support of the Hospice Fund. Please make checks payable to "Pennswood Village Foundation," Memo "in memory of Margaret DiMoia" and mail to Pennswood Village Foundation, 1382 Newtown-Langhorne Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

To share your fondest memories of Margaret, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dunn Givnish of Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019
