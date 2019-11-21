Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
1071 Holland Rd
Holland, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
1071 Holland Rd.
Holland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McGinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McGinley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret McGinley Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" McGinley of Newtown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, joining her beloved late husband, Bryan McGinley, who left this world on March 6, 1995.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Peggy was the daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte Gibson Hanratty, and sister of the late Brian Hanratty.

She graduated from Bishop Egan in Levittown, Pa. and received her B.S. in Elementary Education from Holy Family College in Philadelphia.

Peggy devoted her career to Catholic education, teaching in several schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia near Bucks County. She later served as the Director of Religious Education at Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, N.J. and St. Bede the Venerable near Newtown, Pa.

She loved spending time with friends and family and especially treasured being with her five grandchildren. She was known for her fierce independence, loyalty, compassion and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her for her ready wit, contagious smile and kindness to all.

Peggy is survived by her children, Greg McGinley and his wife, Karen, of Flourtown, Pa. and Colleen Lotto and her husband, Chris, of Malvern, Pa. She will be sorely missed by her cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Molly, Brendan, Emily and Julia, to whom she was a devoted supporter at sporting events, recitals and milestone celebrations. Her grandchildren will miss her baked ziti, trips to Build-A-Bear, and musical birthday cards.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now