Margaret "Peggy" McGinley of Newtown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, joining her beloved late husband, Bryan McGinley, who left this world on March 6, 1995.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Peggy was the daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte Gibson Hanratty, and sister of the late Brian Hanratty.
She graduated from Bishop Egan in Levittown, Pa. and received her B.S. in Elementary Education from Holy Family College in Philadelphia.
Peggy devoted her career to Catholic education, teaching in several schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia near Bucks County. She later served as the Director of Religious Education at Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, N.J. and St. Bede the Venerable near Newtown, Pa.
She loved spending time with friends and family and especially treasured being with her five grandchildren. She was known for her fierce independence, loyalty, compassion and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her for her ready wit, contagious smile and kindness to all.
Peggy is survived by her children, Greg McGinley and his wife, Karen, of Flourtown, Pa. and Colleen Lotto and her husband, Chris, of Malvern, Pa. She will be sorely missed by her cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Molly, Brendan, Emily and Julia, to whom she was a devoted supporter at sporting events, recitals and milestone celebrations. Her grandchildren will miss her baked ziti, trips to Build-A-Bear, and musical birthday cards.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 21, 2019