Margaret Murphy
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Saint Frances Cabrini Church
325 S. Oxford Valley Road
Fairless Hills, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Saint Frances Cabrini Church
325 S. Oxford Valley Road
Fairless Hills, PA
Margaret Murphy Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Murphy died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Legacy Gardens in Bristol. She was 93.

Born in Holidays Cove, W.Va., Marge was a longtime resident of Fayette County, retiring to Lower Bucks County. She was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills.

She was a very giving person. She loved cooking, doing ceramics, taking cruises and traveling. Marge also spent her time attending Rescue Squad Conventions.

Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marge was the beloved wife of 73 years to Richard C., and the loving mother of Patty Jo Zackowski (John), Carolyn Drumm, Kathleen Wiegner (Joseph) and Richard A. Murphy. She was the devoted grandmother of 10 and proud great grandmother of 16. Marge will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marge's name may be made to the Breast Health Institute, 834 Chestnut St., Suite 315, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020
