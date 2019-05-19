|
|
Margaret R. "Peggy" (McCloskey) Mirsch of Levittown, Pa., died Mother's Day, Sunday May 12, 2019, at home of natural causes surrounded by her family. She was 91.
Peggy was the devoted wife of the late John W. Mirsch and was preceded in death by her son, John P. Mirsch, and her grandson, Stephen DiSangro. Peggy will sadly be missed by her five children, Peggy Sarson (George), Sue Mirsch, Michael Mirsch, Regina Coyne (Rick), and Linda DiSangro (Steve); her 11 grandchildren, Michele Szumila (Steve Pettingill), Nicole Levier (Tyler), Jamie Dunham (Allie), Mathew Mirsch (Mandy), Emily Rogers (Preston), Rocco DiSangro, JT Mirsch, Sarah Coyne, Samantha Mirsch, Lucas DiSangro, and Elijah Coyne; her three great-grandchildren, Evan Houser, Aspen Levier and Fallon Rogers; and her two former daughters-in-law, Donna Mirsch and Eileen Jordan. Peggy is also survived by her brother, William McCloskey, and several nieces and nephews.
Peggy was born and raised in Philadelphia where she attended Little Flower High School. In 1952, she married her husband, John, and eventually settled in Levittown in 1968 where she raised her family. Peggy was a member of and volunteered at St. Michael the Archangel parish. She also was a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center.
Peggy loved her family beyond all things. Her family was her life and her joy. She treasured nurturing and providing them with compassion, love and kindness. She gave the best hugs and had a feisty quick-witted Irish spirit with a quiet strength that could challenge the toughest people. Peggy was a lifelong Phillies fan! She enjoyed listening to music, working on crossword puzzles, playing cards, baking, gardening and birdwatching and she especially enjoyed spending summer vacations at the Jersey shore with her family.
The family would like to thank Bayada Home Health and Bayada Hospice staff and their aides for their compassion and care throughout the years. A special thank you goes to Kathleen and Genny for their many years of caring for our mom by treating her with love, kindness and respect.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peggy's life from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, Pa. A prayer vigil will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will be in our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019