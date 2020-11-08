1/1
Margaret "Peg" Rowlands
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peg" Rowlands passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1925 in Wilkes Barre, Pa. to the late Theophilus Davies and Catherine (Jones) Davies.

Peg was married for 62 years to the late Thomas James Rowlands Sr., and was preceded in death by her son, Thomas J. Rowlands Jr. (Tracy).

She is survived by her children, Barbara Tomlinson (Daniel) and Pamela Gondak (Ronald), and was the loving Mimi of Shelly Carpenter (Bill), Sharon Marlin (John), Jamie Beury (Chris), Joseph Gondak, Jason Rowlands, and Megan Rowlands, and the loving Great-Mimi of Jake Carpenter (Taylor), TJ Carpenter, Shane Marlin, Justin Marlin, Jaclyn Marlin, and Nicholas Gondak.

Peg was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 26 years, Emilie Methodist Women, Tip Toppers and a dedicated contributor to other groups at Emilie United Methodist Church for over 30 years.

Family and friends are invited to Peg's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, followed by her funeral service, at Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Peg's name to Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.

Beck Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
Rosedale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck-Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved