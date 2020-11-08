Margaret "Peg" Rowlands passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.She was born March 20, 1925 in Wilkes Barre, Pa. to the late Theophilus Davies and Catherine (Jones) Davies.Peg was married for 62 years to the late Thomas James Rowlands Sr., and was preceded in death by her son, Thomas J. Rowlands Jr. (Tracy).She is survived by her children, Barbara Tomlinson (Daniel) and Pamela Gondak (Ronald), and was the loving Mimi of Shelly Carpenter (Bill), Sharon Marlin (John), Jamie Beury (Chris), Joseph Gondak, Jason Rowlands, and Megan Rowlands, and the loving Great-Mimi of Jake Carpenter (Taylor), TJ Carpenter, Shane Marlin, Justin Marlin, Jaclyn Marlin, and Nicholas Gondak.Peg was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 26 years, Emilie Methodist Women, Tip Toppers and a dedicated contributor to other groups at Emilie United Methodist Church for over 30 years.Family and friends are invited to Peg's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, followed by her funeral service, at Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem, Pa.Memorial contributions may be made in Peg's name to Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.Beck Givnish Funeral Home,Levittown