Margaret Shields Rothenbach passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Juniper Village at Bucks County in Bensalem. She was 95.
Born April 14, 1924 in Newtown to the late Robert and Mary (Hager) Shields, Margie was a 1941 graduate of Newtown High School and attended Susquehanna University, where she excelled in academics, pursued her love for field hockey and made many lifelong friends.
Prior to marrying Joseph Rothenbach, she was employed by The Wood School in Langhorne. Before moving to Juniper Village, Joseph and Margie happily resided in Langhorne Borough for 67 years.
Margie was always there for her children and made their home a welcome place for the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed telling stories of growing up in her beloved Newtown during the Great Depression and passed on her appreciation for life's simple pleasures. Margie enjoyed her walks around town and in the local parks and her crossword puzzles. She had an abiding love for animals that was expressed in the way she cared for the many pets that found their way to her over the years.
Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Mary, Robert, Joseph, Harry, and Anne, Margie is survived by her loving and cherished family: Joseph, her husband of 72 years; her sons, Peter Rothenbach (Chris) of Payson, Arizona and Thomas Rothenbach of New Hope; her daughter, Diane Johnson (Eric) of Yardley; three grandchildren, Cindy Bublitz, Christopher Johnson, and Sarah Johnson; two great grandchildren, Kirsten and Faith; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Skilled Nursing Center staff of Juniper Village at Bucks County for their excellent compassionate care of Margie.
In keeping with Margie's wish that there be "no fuss made about my passing," there will be a private graveside service held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019