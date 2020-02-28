|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Young of Ivyland passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was 64.
Peggy was born in Trenton, N.J. and graduated from Ewing High School. She was the daughter of the late Josephine Cier and James J. Daly Sr., and sister of the late James J. Daly Jr., Kathleen Watson, Christopher Daly, Arlene Daly and Judith Daly,
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Ken Young and her son, Chris Young, whom she adored with all her heart. She is also survived by her sister and shopping bud, Betsy Daly (Mark James), and brother, Jeffrey Daly (Sue). Peggy was very fortunate to have a huge extended family on both sides (Daly's and Young's), leaving behind numerous additional family members – brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews - who kept her smiling and will always hold a special place in their hearts.
Before moving to Ivyland, she lived in Yardley, where she formed everlasting friendships with her Fairview Drive neighbors and enjoyed memories made with family and friends at backyard birthday parties and barbeques. Her love and devotion to her son, Chris, was profound, as she followed him through sports, music, college and his work. Peg and Chris spoke daily to share laughs, sometimes tears, and guide each other through life experiences. Her kind soul and genuine care for others, not to mention, her incredible cooking, made every encounter with Peggy truly memorable.
She enhanced family traditions with her attention to detail, thoughtfully planned menus and endless appetizers. When she wasn't in the kitchen, she was laughing with Joan, swapping stories with Marge or joining Ken on tropical vacations with Brian, Carol, Chuck and Linda - all who are sure to miss her antics. She will be sadly missed by her friends and many relatives. Lastly, Peggy's beloved retrievers, Beau and Chase, will always be at her side as they accompany her on this peaceful and pain free journey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, March 1, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, and from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the Church of St. Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, N.J. Interment will follow at St. Hedwig's Cemetery, 500 Eggerts Crossing Rd., Ewing, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to a .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 28, 2020