Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Viewing
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
Margareta M. Dimmick Obituary
Margareta (Lehbruner) Dimmick passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was 95.

Born in Austria, Margareta was a resident of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

She was the wife of the late Paul G. Dimmick; the loving and devoted mother of Loretta Fornal (Bernard), Connie Paglia (John), and Heidi Melovich (Jim); the cherished grandmother of Nicole, Michelle, Alex and Jeffrey; and great grandmother of Josh and Jace.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home, Inc., 7384 Ridge Ave. (corner of Wigard Ave.), Philadelphia, PA 19128. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Please send donations in Mrs. Dimmick's name to a .

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home, Philadelphia

mcilvainemundyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 4, 2019
