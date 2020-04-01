|
|
Margo A. (Richmond) Chester passed away peacefully early Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 82.
She was a lifelong resident of Bucks County with her last home at the Lamont Plaza in Fairless Hills, before being moved to the Crestview Rehab Center in Langhorne, Pa. for the past few months.
Margo loved gardening, dancing and especially loved singing in the choir at the Harriman United Methodist Church in Bristol where she has been a member for most of her life.
Margo is survived by her son, James Bullington of Bensalem, daughters; Donna Bullington of Levittown and Gwyn Langborgh of Tampa, Fla., her sister; Joan Churchray of Feasterville/Trevose and her close friend, William (Bill) Eldridge of Bristol Borough.
She was also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Taylor, Megan Fallon (husband, Kevin), Doug Taylor, James Bullington, Sara Langborgh and Michelle Langborgh as well as six great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Margo was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Debra Taylor of Bristol and granddaughter, Shanna Jordan of Levittown.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, Margo's memorial services at Harriman United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 1, 2020