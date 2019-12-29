|
|
Margott H. (Euler) Cintioli, born in Klein-Auheim/Hanau, Germany, passed away peacefully in Langhorne on Fridy, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 91.
Margott is survived by Benito, her husband of 56 years, with whom she worked alongside at Cintioli Music. She was the loving aunt of Robert Euler.
Services will be held privately.
Donations in Margott's name may be made to the , .
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home and Cremation Service,
Philadelphia
www.tjfluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019