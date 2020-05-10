|
|
Marguerite H. "Peggy" Griffith, a longtime Fairless Hills resident, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by family and caregivers at Legacy Gardens of Bristol. She was 93.
Born in Salamanca, N.Y., the daughter of James and Margaret Farrell, she was raised in Brockway, P. She graduated from Brockway Area Junior Senior High School.
Peggy met Robert Griffith, a World War II U.S. Army veteran, and they married Sept. 2, 1950 in Brockway, Pa. They shared a wonderful 48 years of marriage. In 1952, they became original homeowners in Fairless Hills, where Robert was employed by U.S. Steel in the Open Hearth as a Welder.
She was the original Welcome Wagon Hostess for Fairless Hills, Levittown, and Yardley. She later pivoted into the sales department at Gimbels at Oxford Valley Mall until she retired.
Peggy was fondly referred to by many as "GG," and will be remembered for her love of family and friends, sense of humor, homemade pepper jelly, tea parties, and button pins. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going on adventures together.
Peggy was a passionate member of her community. She volunteered with the Fairless Hills Swim Team and Special Olympics, supported the Pennsbury Falconaires' travel to Finland, and served as the Director of Volunteers at St. Mary Medical Center for 10 years. In more recent years she was a member of The Red Hat Society.
A devout Catholic, she was an original founding member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish and their Women's Guild.
She is survived by her two children, Scott R. Griffith and his wife, Maureen, and Marcy Jane Griffith Petros and her husband, Andrew, and four grandchildren, Abigail Griffith, and James (Anne Marie), Zoe and Sophie Petros.
Her husband, Robert, and son, Michael, preceded her in death.
A Funeral Mass and burial will be scheduled in the coming weeks. Please check the funeral home's web site for updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marguerite Griffith to St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, or the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020