Maria Diana Zebrowski of Bensalem passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Jefferson-Torresdale. She was 38.
Born in Philadelphia, Maria was a lifelong resident of Bensalem.
She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, Lester S. and Maria (Bezak) Zebrowski. She also is survived by her siblings, Christina Caiazzo (Tony), Andrew (Jenna), Thomas, Anthony, Anne Marie, and Joseph Zebrowski; grandparents: Joseph and Irene Bezak; and loving nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, where followed by her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Czestochowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family request Mass Cards in memory of Maria. Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019