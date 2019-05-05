Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
sday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Zebrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Diana Zebrowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Diana Zebrowski Obituary
Maria Diana Zebrowski of Bensalem passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Jefferson-Torresdale. She was 38.

Born in Philadelphia, Maria was a lifelong resident of Bensalem.

She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, Lester S. and Maria (Bezak) Zebrowski. She also is survived by her siblings, Christina Caiazzo (Tony), Andrew (Jenna), Thomas, Anthony, Anne Marie, and Joseph Zebrowski; grandparents: Joseph and Irene Bezak; and loving nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, where followed by her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Czestochowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family request Mass Cards in memory of Maria. Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now