|
|
On Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, our dear Maria Isabel Martinez of Langhorne, Pa., passed without pain at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, surrounded by family and friends.
Maria gave her heart and soul to the Amy's Kisses Foundation, a non-profit that supports domestic violence prevention and awareness education. Maria was their number one volunteer and single-handedly organized the Amy's Kisses Walk to Remember from its inception seven years ago. Maria's tireless efforts and fierce love and devotion to the family and the Foundation ran deep.
Maria's boundless energy motivated many to be better than they could ever imagine – especially the children of Abrams Hebrew Academy, where she was loved by the students and alumni alike. Whenever anyone needed anything, Maria came to the rescue.
Maria also excelled in her work as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Her participants at Life St. Mary's adored her and asked for her by name. Maria created special bonds with her elderly patients whom she visited even after they were no longer in her care.
EVERYONE LOVED MARIA!
Maria is survived by her siblings, Anthony Martinez, Carmen Martinez (Joiner), Maria C. Martinez, Antonia Martinez (Saavedra), Josie Martinez (Turner), Ramon Martinez, Saturnino Martinez III, Jose Martinez, and Leon Martinez.
A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held to honor Maria at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Abrams Hebrew Academy, 31 W. College Ave., Yardley, PA 19067.
Friends and family mourn her loss and vow to honor her memory and her legacy of service and love. Family and friends ask that donations in Maria's name be made to Amy's Kisses Foundation (www.amyskisses.org), Abrams Hebrew Academy (www.abramsonline.org), The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (www.pennmedicine.org) and St. Mary's Medical Center (www.stmaryhealthcare.org).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019