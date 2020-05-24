|
|
Maria Pale of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 93.
The seventh of ten children of Alphonso and Frances (Bucci) Pale, she is survived by a very large extended family and by her youngest sister, Lucia (Pale) Lesher of Hershey, Pa.
Maria held various jobs throughout her years. Her personality shined through in her willingness to always pitch in and lend a helping hand to others.
Maria will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, and empathetic woman who always had a compliment and kind word to share with everyone. Her gracious personality, patience and love for others will be remembered by all who were fortunate to know her.
As her favorite color red signifies deep love, it is with deep love she touched all of us and it is with deep love she will be remembered.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Maria lived and died with the reassurance and peace that she will see her family and loved ones again. Until that day, we will keep her love, hugs, and genuine kindness close in our hearts.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020