Maria (Pellegrino) Peluso died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Saint Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. She was 93.
The fifth of six children, Maria was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had resided in Lower Bucks County for many years.
She had a great love of family, friends and the arts. An excellent cook, she loved entertaining. She was an ardent supporter of Italian culture, always regaling friends and family alike about the great contributions in the arts and sciences by Italians.
A theater lover, she and her husband participated in community theater – the Levittown Players. She produced a program of Italian Culture for Middletown township which included a production of Commedia Dell'arte plays. Later, she would direct a production of Orlando Furioso using the Sicilian Marionettes with the Piazza Navona Lodge.
Maria was the beloved wife for 66 years to the late Emidio Peluso, and the loving mother of Claudia Morris, David Peluso, Peter Peluso and Camille Peluso Martenson. She was the devoted grandmother of Colton, Lauren, Dylan, Alexa, Haley, Justin and Phoebe, and the proud great grandmother of Olivia and Eliza.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at the Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 South Sycamore Street, Newtown, Pa. Interment will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Maria's name made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated by the family.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 14, 2020