Maria Wiley
Maria Wiley (Ehresmann), October 4, 2020; Beloved mother of Robbin Baker (Tim), Ashley Freligh (John), Jessica Johns, and the late Meghan Rose.

Dear sister of Patricia Schiazza, Anita Wallace, John Ehresmann (Dianne), Jacqueline Bauman (Edwin).

Devoted grandmother of three loving grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the HOFFMANN FUNERAL HOME, 1770 Brown Ave, Bensalem, PA 19020. Prayer services will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maria's name to the American Lung Association (lung.org). For full obituary and condolences please go to the website below.

McGoldrick Funeral Home

www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hoffmann Funeral Home
OCT
10
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Hoffmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmann Funeral Home
1770 Brown Ave
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-1147
