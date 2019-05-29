|
Marian M. (Balz) Baltrusaitis of Croydon passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arbor Terrace of West Chester. She was 88.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Marian was a resident of Croydon for the last 60 years.
Marian was a Registered Nurse of Mercy Hospital and Bristol Township for many years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and shopping.
Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, William J. Baltrusaitis.
She will be sadly missed by her four loving children, Susan E. Genuario (Louis) of West Chester, William G. (Eva) of Newtown, Daniel F. Baltrusaitis (Jan) of Monterey, Calif., and Mary Lou Tirpak (Ronald) of Raleigh, N.C. Marian is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicholas Genuario (Kimberley), Rebecca Hyde (Andrew), Melissa Baltrusaitis, Blaise, Courtney and Tyler Tirpak.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the above address.
