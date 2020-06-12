Marian Masters passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2nd after a brief stay at Lehigh Valley Critical Care Unit. She was 59.Marian was born on Feb. 6, 1961.She was the 1st daughter born to Marvin J. Gondak and Eleanor Macdonald. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Gondak, her maternal grandmother Clothildia Halvorson, maternal grandfather Alvin Halvorson, paternal grandfather Joseph John Gondak, and her beloved Grandmother Ermenia Gondak.She is survived by her loving husband Richard Masters, devoted son Richie Masters, cherished granddaughter Mariah Jane, her mother Eleanor Macdonald (Wayne), brothers Allan Gondak, Donald Macdonald (Teri), Joseph Gondak (Kimberly), sisters Michelle Macdonald (Rick), Donna Bishop (Ronald), Ann Miguele (Will), father-in-law Dallas Masters, and many other family members.Marian was married to her husband Richard for 41 years and they worked side by side building their business Rick' s Auto Repair for 22 years. She was a resident of Perkiomenville for over 30 years. She enjoyed camping, the beach, motorcycle riding as well as spending time with friends and family. Marian loved children and took great pleasure spoiling them. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter Mariah and her daily ritual to go feed the horses.Marian was very lighthearted, finding humor in every situation. She was known for her selfless actions. She was always doing for others expecting nothing in return. Four recipients will benefit from her organ donation. She will be loved and missed by all that were lucky enough to know her.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mariah Jane Masters' future education expenses; at Rick's Auto Repair, 131 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.