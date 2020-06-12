Marian Masters
1961 - 2020
Marian Masters passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2nd after a brief stay at Lehigh Valley Critical Care Unit. She was 59.

Marian was born on Feb. 6, 1961.

She was the 1st daughter born to Marvin J. Gondak and Eleanor Macdonald. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Gondak, her maternal grandmother Clothildia Halvorson, maternal grandfather Alvin Halvorson, paternal grandfather Joseph John Gondak, and her beloved Grandmother Ermenia Gondak.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard Masters, devoted son Richie Masters, cherished granddaughter Mariah Jane, her mother Eleanor Macdonald (Wayne), brothers Allan Gondak, Donald Macdonald (Teri), Joseph Gondak (Kimberly), sisters Michelle Macdonald (Rick), Donna Bishop (Ronald), Ann Miguele (Will), father-in-law Dallas Masters, and many other family members.

Marian was married to her husband Richard for 41 years and they worked side by side building their business Rick' s Auto Repair for 22 years. She was a resident of Perkiomenville for over 30 years. She enjoyed camping, the beach, motorcycle riding as well as spending time with friends and family. Marian loved children and took great pleasure spoiling them. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter Mariah and her daily ritual to go feed the horses.

Marian was very lighthearted, finding humor in every situation. She was known for her selfless actions. She was always doing for others expecting nothing in return. Four recipients will benefit from her organ donation. She will be loved and missed by all that were lucky enough to know her.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mariah Jane Masters' future education expenses; at Rick's Auto Repair, 131 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.





Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
June 12, 2020
Mar,
I have so many childhood memories where I would gravitate towards you for the laughs and silly jokes. Your friendship with my mom was always loving and playful and we will miss you so much! ❤
Samantha
Samantha Silfies
Friend
June 11, 2020
Aunt Marian,
I can hardly remember a time when you werent smiling and laughing and it is tough to think about not seeing that again.
Thanks for always looking out for me and my family. All of your kindness will never be forgotten. We will always make sure to share all of our great memories with Mariah so she knows what an awesome Grandma she has.

Love and Rest In Peace,
Janelle
June 11, 2020
Marian,

I will never forget you or your many kindnesses to my branch of the family and especially to my children. My children could always count on their Aunt Marian to spoil them with treats and presents while playing with them on the floor.

I find myself thinking back to when Haley was a toddler and lost her prized stuffed cow that she slept with. Haley took it with her everywhere and was devastated when it was lost. You then went searching store after store until you found the exact cow to make a sad little girl feel better. Our family is lessened by your passing. You were loved and you will be missed.

Shawn Eliason
Shawn Eliason
Family
June 11, 2020
Aunt Marian,
I cant remember a time when you werent smiling or helping someone in someway. You were beautiful inside and out. Thank you for everything you did for our family and others. Love you to the moon and back! -Haley
June 10, 2020
Kelly and William Gamble
Friend
June 10, 2020
I am just heart broken for you Rick ! Take one day at a time and get that day behind you . Mar was a wonderful person and will be missed by so many ! Stay strong
Lynn Kent
Friend
June 10, 2020
Marian, you were one in a million and a special friend. I loved celebrating our birthdays together. So many fun memories of great times we shared will always be with me. Now you will be a guardian angel for your beautiful granddaughter ♥
Sena Black
Friend
June 10, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
