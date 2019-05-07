|
|
Marian R. Schlosser of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Aria Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. She was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Schlosser lived in Morrisville for over 55 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a data processing manager with Wells Fargo Bank for 35 years.
Among her varied interests, she enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling, crocheting, and knitting. Marian was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles, but her real joy was being with her family and her friends.
Daughter of the late Frank B. and Naomi (Dwyer) Smith, she is survived by her loving husband, Charles J. Schlosser Jr.; a daughter, Christine M. Luna of Morrisville; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Charles J. III and Deborah Schlosser of Yardley, Daniel A. Schlosser of Morrisville, Mark and JoAnn Schlosser of Morrisville, and Michael and Lisa Schlosser of Levittown; a sister, Toni Smith Durham of Virginia; five grandchildren, Amanda and Jessica Luna, Mark Jr., Robert Schlosser and Jamie Lambeck; five great grandchildren, Walker Richman, and Julianna, Mikayla Schlosser, Hunter, and Oaklee Lambeck; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at noon on Wednesday, May 8, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville. The Rev. Wendy Bellis, Pastor of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, will officiate. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Her committal service and interment will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Mrs. Schlosser's name be made to the .J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 7, 2019