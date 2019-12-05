|
|
Marian S. Young passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center.
She was born in Harrisburg and had been resident of Attleboro Independent Living for over 30 years. Marian enjoyed reading but she was known for her quilting; her family looked forward to getting her handmade quilts for Christmas gifts and graduation gifts. She was a member of Quilts for Kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jennie Shaeffer, her husband, Robert B. Young, and her son, Stephen Young.
Marian is survived by her children, Robert E. Young (Joyce), Marian Sitko (Michael), Edward Young (Katherine Rose) and Jennifer Young Fortino (Charles). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Yardley Methodist Church, 300 Yardley- Langhorne Rd., Yardley, PA 19067, with her funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Newtown Cemetery.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 5, 2019