Marian Unruh Mitchell Obituary
Marian Unruh Mitchell, a resident of Churchville for over 50 years, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.

She was born in Philadelphia 85 years ago, the daughter of Albert George and Euphemia Flood Nixon.

Marian was preceded in death by her two husbands, Marshall Edward Unruh and Bruce B. Mitchell.

She was a loving mother to Dale E. Unruh Sr. and his wife, Kim, and to Albert B. Unruh and his wife, Karan Lee. She cherished being a grandmother to Dale E. Unruh Jr., Candace Moulton (Preston) and Carmella Tress (Chris) and to her three great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Alberta Heap and her husband, John, and her brother, William Nixon. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and her brother-in-law.

Marian faithfully attended Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia and Pineville Community Chapel. She enjoyed bird watching, talking over coffee, singing, gardening, history, laughing, and taking care of her home and her family.

She often stated how blessed she was to have had two wonderful marriages. But Marian's deepest gratitude was for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. How she loved Him with all her heart! That love poured out over all who came into her life. Her kindness, gentleness and strength of character were evident to all. She continually put the needs of others above her own.

Marian will be remembered as a gracious, devoted, caring and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, with interment following at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Marian's memory to Calvary Chapel, www.ccphilly.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019
